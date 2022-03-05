Sergio Garcia putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 third round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Sergio Garcia hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garcia finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Sergio Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sergio Garcia to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Garcia hit an approach shot from 195 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Garcia's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garcia to 3 over for the round.