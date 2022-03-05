Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sebastián Muñoz hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 26th at 1 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 third, Muñoz's 127 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.