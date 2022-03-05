Scottie Scheffler comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Scottie Scheffler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Scheffler finished his day in 4th at 5 under; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Scottie Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Scheffler had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Scheffler's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to even for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Scheffler's 108 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 13th hole, Scheffler had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.