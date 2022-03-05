  • Scottie Scheffler comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Highlights

    In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Scottie Scheffler makes a 21-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole.