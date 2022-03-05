  • Sam Ryder shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sam Ryder holes out from a greenside bunker to make eagle at the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Ryder holes out from bunker for eagle at Arnold Palmer

    In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sam Ryder holes out from a greenside bunker to make eagle at the par-5 12th hole.