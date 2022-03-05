Sam Ryder shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sam Ryder hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Ryder chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

Ryder tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to 2 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Ryder chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Ryder's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 3 over for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Ryder chipped in his third shot from 30 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Ryder's 86 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 4 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Ryder's his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Ryder had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Ryder to 5 over for the round.