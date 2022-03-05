-
Sam Burns shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns sticks second to set up eagle at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sam Burns makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sam Burns hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 17th at even par; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
At the 434-yard par-4 third, Burns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.
Burns got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Burns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.
On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 3 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Burns's his second shot went 29 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Burns got a double bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Burns to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Burns hit an approach shot from 190 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 over for the round.
