Sam Burns shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sam Burns hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 17th at even par; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 third, Burns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Burns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Burns's his second shot went 29 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Burns got a double bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Burns to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Burns hit an approach shot from 190 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 over for the round.