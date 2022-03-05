Russell Henley shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Russell Henley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

Henley his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Henley had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Henley's 130 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 14th green, Henley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Henley at 1 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Henley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Henley's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.