Rory Sabbatini shoots 8-over 61 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Rory Sabbatini hit 6 of 14 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day in 120th at 10 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Sabbatini's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Sabbatini chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.