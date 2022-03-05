Rory McIlroy putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 third round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Rory McIlroy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McIlroy finished his day tied for 6th at 3 under; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Rory McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rory McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 13th hole, McIlroy had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, McIlroy's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 4 over for the round.