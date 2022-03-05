  • Rory McIlroy putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 third round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy gets up-and-down for birdie at Arnold Palmer

    In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.