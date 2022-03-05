-
Rickie Fowler shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Fowler's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Fowler's 134 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Fowler's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.
On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Fowler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Fowler to 3 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 4 over for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 14th, Fowler hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 4 over for the round.
