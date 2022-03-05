  • Paul Casey shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the second round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Paul Casey makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Paul Casey makes 22-footer for birdie at Arnold Palmer

    In the second round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Paul Casey makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.