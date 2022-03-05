Paul Casey shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Paul Casey hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

Casey got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Casey to 1 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Casey chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Casey got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Casey to 3 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 4 over for the round.

Casey got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 5 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 6 over for the round.

Casey got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 7 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 6 over for the round.