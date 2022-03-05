-
Patton Kizzire shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patton Kizzire reaches in two to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the second round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Patton Kizzire hit 11 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 26th at 1 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Kizzire's tee shot went 162 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Kizzire's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 2 over for the round.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 3 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Kizzire's tee shot went 138 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 35 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 5 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 4 over for the round.
