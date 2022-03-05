-
-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2022
-
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers sticks approach to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Patrick Rodgers makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Patrick Rodgers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 58th at 5 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
At the 400-yard par-4 10th, Rodgers got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Rodgers to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 13th hole, Rodgers had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
-
-