Pat Perez shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Pat Perez's crafty chip leads to birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the opening round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Pat Perez makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Pat Perez hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Perez to 2 over for the round.
Perez got a double bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Perez to 4 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 3 over for the round.
