Padraig Harrington shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Padraig Harrington hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Harrington had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

After a 227 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Harrington chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Harrington hit his 213 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Harrington to even for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

Harrington tee shot went 138 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to 2 over for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 3 over for the round.