Padraig Harrington shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Padraig Harrington's impressive second leads to eagle at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Padraig Harrington makes eagle on the par-5 6th hole.
Padraig Harrington hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 first, Harrington had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.
After a 227 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Harrington chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Harrington hit his 213 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Harrington to even for the round.
Harrington got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.
Harrington tee shot went 138 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to 2 over for the round.
Harrington got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 3 over for the round.
