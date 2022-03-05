  • Nick Watney shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Nick Watney sinks birdie putt from off the green at Arnold Palmer

