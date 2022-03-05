-
-
Nick Watney shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2022
-
Highlights
Nick Watney sinks birdie putt from off the green at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Nick Watney hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 12th at 1 under; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Watney's tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Watney got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 32-foot putt for eagle. This put Watney at 1 under for the round.
Watney missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
-
-