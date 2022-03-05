Nick Taylor shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Nick Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 231-yard par-3 green second, Taylor suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.