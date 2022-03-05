Max Homa putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Max Homa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day tied for 17th at even par; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

Max Homa got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Max Homa to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Homa chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Homa chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 13th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Homa's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 10 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.