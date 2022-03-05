Maverick McNealy putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 third round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Maverick McNealy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 71st at 7 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 third, Maverick McNealy's 137 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, McNealy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McNealy to even-par for the round.

McNealy got a double bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 3 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, McNealy had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved McNealy to 3 over for the round.