Matthew Wolff shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Matthew Wolff hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Wolff's tee shot went 201 yards to the left intermediate rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wolff had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

Wolff hit his drive 371 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 574-yard par-5 12th. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 14th green, Wolff suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wolff at 3 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolff to 4 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Wolff's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.