Matt Jones shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Jones hit 3 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 58th at 5 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

Jones got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Jones had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Jones to 3 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Jones's his second shot went 24 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.