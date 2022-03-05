-
Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Matt Fitzpatrick in the third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Fitzpatrick reaches in two to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Fitzpatrick makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Matt Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
At the 511-yard par-5 16th, Fitzpatrick got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Fitzpatrick's 138 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
