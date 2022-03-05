Martin Laird putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 third round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Martin Laird hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Laird finished his day tied for 17th at even par; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

Martin Laird got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Martin Laird to 1 over for the round.

Laird hit his tee at the green on the 231-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a 223 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Laird chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to even for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.