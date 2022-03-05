Marc Leishman shoots 6-over 78 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Marc Leishman hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 58th at 5 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Leishman's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 3 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 4 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Leishman's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Leishman to 6 over for the round.