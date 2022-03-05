Lucas Herbert putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Lucas Herbert hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herbert finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Lucas Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lucas Herbert to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Herbert to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Herbert had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Herbert to 3 over for the round.

Herbert got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 4 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Herbert chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 3 over for the round.