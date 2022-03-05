  • Lucas Herbert putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lucas Herbert makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Lucas Herbert throws a dart to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer

    In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lucas Herbert makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.