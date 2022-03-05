Lucas Glover shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Lucas Glover hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 71st at 7 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a 218 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Glover chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Glover had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

At the 400-yard par-4 10th, Glover reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Glover at 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Glover's tee shot went 156 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 9 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 221-yard par-3 17th green, Glover suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Glover at 5 over for the round.