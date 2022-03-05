Lee Westwood shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lee Westwood hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Westwood finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Westwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Westwood hit his 108 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Westwood to 2 under for the round.

Westwood hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Westwood to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Westwood's 145 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Westwood to 4 under for the round.

Westwood got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 3 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Westwood chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to even-par for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 13th, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 over for the round.

Westwood his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Westwood to 2 over for the round.

Westwood got a double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Westwood to 4 over for the round.