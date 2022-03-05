-
Lee Westwood shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lee Westwood dials in approach to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lee Westwood makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lee Westwood hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Westwood finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Westwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Westwood hit his 108 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Westwood to 2 under for the round.
Westwood hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Westwood to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Westwood's 145 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Westwood to 4 under for the round.
Westwood got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 3 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Westwood chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to even-par for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 13th, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 over for the round.
Westwood his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Westwood to 2 over for the round.
Westwood got a double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Westwood to 4 over for the round.
