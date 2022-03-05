Lanto Griffin shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Lanto Griffin hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Griffin had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Griffin's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Griffin's 147 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

Griffin got a double bogey on the 382-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 14th green, Griffin suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Griffin at 4 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 5 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 4 over for the round.