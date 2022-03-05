6-over 78 by Keith Mitchell in third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Keith Mitchell hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 73rd at 8 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Mitchell's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Mitchell hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mitchell at 1 over for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 3 over for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 14th green, Mitchell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mitchell at 5 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Mitchell chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Mitchell to 4 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Mitchell's his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 6 over for the round.