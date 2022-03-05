Keegan Bradley shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Keegan Bradley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at even for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 17th at even par; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Bradley hit his 82 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 under for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to even for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Bradley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.