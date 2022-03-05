  • K.H. Lee shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Kyoung-Hoon Lee's tight approach leads to birdie at Arnold Palmer

    In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.