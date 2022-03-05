-
K.H. Lee shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee's tight approach leads to birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
K.H. Lee hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
On the par-5 sixth, Lee's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 13th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Lee chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to even for the round.
