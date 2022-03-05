-
Jon Rahm shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm navigates No. 16 for birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jon Rahm hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 17th at even par; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Rahm's tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Rahm got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 2 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Rahm's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Rahm chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 over for the round.
