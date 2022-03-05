Jon Rahm shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jon Rahm hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 17th at even par; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Rahm's tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Rahm's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Rahm chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 over for the round.