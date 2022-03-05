  • Jon Rahm shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm navigates No. 16 for birdie at Arnold Palmer

    In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.