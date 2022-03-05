John Pak putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 third round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, John Pak hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pak finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, John Pak's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Pak got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Pak's 87 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Pak to 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Pak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to 4 over for the round.

Pak got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to 5 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 14th, Pak hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pak to 3 over for the round.