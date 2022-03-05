-
John Pak putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 third round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
John Pak dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, John Pak makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, John Pak hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pak finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, John Pak's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Pak got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Pak's 87 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Pak to 3 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Pak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to 4 over for the round.
Pak got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to 5 over for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 14th, Pak hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pak to 3 over for the round.
