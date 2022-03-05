-
Jason Kokrak comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kokrak finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
After a 298 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Jason Kokrak chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jason Kokrak to 2 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Kokrak had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.
Kokrak got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
