  • Jason Kokrak comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Kokrak sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer

    In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.