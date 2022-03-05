-
J.J. Spaun shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
J.J. Spaun hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 26th at 1 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Spaun had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Spaun's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Spaun's 159 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Spaun hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 221-yard par-3 17th green, Spaun suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spaun at 3 over for the round.
