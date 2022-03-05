Ian Poulter shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Ian Poulter hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 3 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Poulter chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to 4 over for the round.

At the 574-yard par-5 12th, Poulter got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Poulter to 5 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Poulter chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 4 over for the round.