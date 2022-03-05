-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
March 05, 2022
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on No. 16 at Arnold Palmer
In the second round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Hideki Matsuyama hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 58th at 5 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
After a 286 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Matsuyama hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 13th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 4 over for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 15th, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Matsuyama at 3 over for the round.
