Hideki Matsuyama shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Hideki Matsuyama hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 58th at 5 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Matsuyama hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 13th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 4 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 15th, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Matsuyama at 3 over for the round.