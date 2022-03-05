Hayden Buckley shoots 12-over 84 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Hayden Buckley hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his day in 77th at 10 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Buckley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Buckley's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Buckley got a double bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Buckley to 5 over for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Buckley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Buckley to 6 over for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 7 over for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 11th, Buckley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Buckley to 9 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Buckley's tee shot went 154 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 10 over for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Buckley to 12 over for the round.