7-over 79 by Greyson Sigg in third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Greyson Sigg hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Sigg finished his day in 76th at 9 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sigg to even-par for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Sigg chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 over for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 3 over for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 11th, Sigg got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sigg to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Sigg's 84 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Sigg to 6 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 7 over for the round.