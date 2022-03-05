Graeme McDowell rebounds from poor front in third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Graeme McDowell hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. McDowell finished his day tied for 6th at 3 under; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Graeme McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Graeme McDowell to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, McDowell's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, McDowell chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, McDowell's 127 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, McDowell had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 3 under for the round.