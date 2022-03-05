Gary Woodland shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Gary Woodland hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day in 5th at 4 under; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Woodland had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Woodland's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Woodland hit an approach shot from 202 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Woodland's 86 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

Woodland hit his tee at the green on the 221-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 49-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.