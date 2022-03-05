Dylan Frittelli shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Dylan Frittelli hit 6 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Frittelli's 79 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 11th, Frittelli got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 14th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 4 over for the round.