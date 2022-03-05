Denny McCarthy shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Denny McCarthy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, McCarthy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, McCarthy's 164 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 11th, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.