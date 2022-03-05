Davis Thompson shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Davis Thompson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Thompson's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 13th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.

Thompson got a double bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Thompson to 5 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Thompson had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.