David putts well but delivers a 6-over 78 third round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, David Lipsky hit 5 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lipsky finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

David Lipsky got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving David Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lipsky to 3 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 3 over for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lipsky to 4 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Lipsky's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lipsky to 6 over for the round.