Danny Willett shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Danny Willett's nice third leads to birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Danny Willett makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Danny Willett hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
At the 461-yard par-4 first, Willett's tee shot went 224 yards to the native area and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 13th hole, Willett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.
Willett got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 2 over for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Willett's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
