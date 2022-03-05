Danny Willett shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Danny Willett hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

At the 461-yard par-4 first, Willett's tee shot went 224 yards to the native area and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 13th hole, Willett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 2 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Willett's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.