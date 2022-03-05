-
Danny Lee shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Danny Lee dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Danny Lee makes birdie on the par-3 2nd hole.
Danny Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 73rd at 8 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
At the 231-yard par-3 second, Lee hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Lee's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Lee had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 5 over for the round.
