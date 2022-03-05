Corey Conners shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Corey Conners hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Conners chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Conners's 119 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.