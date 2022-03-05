Christiaan Bezuidenhout putts well in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 17th at even par; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Christiaan Bezuidenhout's 151 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Bezuidenhout hit his 79 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Bezuidenhout chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Bezuidenhout's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.