Chris Kirk shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Chris Kirk hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 6th at 3 under; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Kirk hit his 284 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Kirk's tee shot went 157 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kirk's 155 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.