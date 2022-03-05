Chez Reavie shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Chez Reavie hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 73rd at 8 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Reavie's tee shot went 184 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 3 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Reavie's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 5 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 13th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Reavie's tee shot went 155 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Reavie had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 18th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 5 over for the round.